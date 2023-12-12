‘Morning Joe’ delayed nearly 15 minutes as MSNBC faces technical nightmare, bizarrely playing Lawrence O’Donnell rerun

It was no go for “Morning Joe.”

MSNBC faced a technical nightmare early Tuesday leaving viewers more baffled than usual while waiting nearly 15 minutes for its flagship breakfast show, “Morning Joe.”

Those tuning in at 6 a.m. were greeted with a shot of the Capitol building along with an extended play of The Who’s “Teenage Wasteland.”

Viewers were then met with a series of internal promotions and commercials played on a confusing loop until around 6:07 a.m.

Then, instead of the latest news, the station started playing a rerun of “Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” without any messages explaining that it was a rerun.

Finally, Mika Brzezinski started “Morning Joe” at 6:12 a.m. — without any real explanation for the lengthy delay.

“All right, thanks for bearing with us, everybody … getting started a little bit late this morning,” Brzezinski said.

