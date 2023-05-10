The Mormon mother accused of poisoning her husband with a fentanyl-laced Moscow Mule texted a drug dealer friend asking for the ‘Michael Jackson stuff’ which she paid $900 for, according to her arrest warrant.

Kouri Richins, 33, is accused of murdering her husband Eric last March. Police say she gave him a Moscow Mule laced with a lethal dosage of fentanyl after trying to make herself the sole beneficiary of his life insurance policy.

In the year since her husband’s death, she has written a children’s bereavement book titled Are You With Me?, which she promoted on local television.

Eric, who came from a prominent Mormon family in Kamas, Utah, was so convinced his wife was trying to kill him that he told his friends: ‘If anything happens to me, it’s her.’

