Rasmussen, one of the few polling outfits that correctly predicted the 2016 election, has some surprising good news for President Trump. Black likely voters give him a 41% approval rating.

With a 25% “strongly approve” and a 16% “somewhat approve,” Trump is riding high on the Biden blowback. Note that he has a 43% approval from other minority groups as well.

No telling what those numbers might jump to as the left continues to push the chaos in major cities via the George Floyd protests.

Today – June 5, 2020



Overall Likely Voter (LV) job approval of @POTUS – 48%



Indy Voter LV app – 45%



Dem LV app of – 23%



Black LV Strong app of – 25%



Overall Black LV app of – 41%



Other Non-White LV app – 43%



Today's Daily Tracking Poll Is Sponsored by @Cernovich https://t.co/mKXK5vjsRk pic.twitter.com/bG3uFHhSfN — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 5, 2020

