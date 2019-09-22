WASHINGTON EXAMINER

A New York Times reporter says Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden faces a “significant liability” in a developing story about allegations that the former vice president may have pressured the Ukrainian government on behalf of his lobbyist son Hunter.NNPotentially damaging details have yet to be reported, journalist Ken Vogel said during a cable news appearance Friday in which he additionally warned that President Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who want Biden to be investigated for potential conflicts of interest, have gotten some of the facts wrong. Vogel’s reporting, which includes a May 1 story that helped generate renewed scrutiny of Hunter Biden’s ties to an energy company owned by a Ukrainian oligarch, also flies in the face of Joe Biden’s dismissal of the controversy on Friday when he said “not one single credible outlet has given any credibility” to Trump’s claims of possible misconduct.

