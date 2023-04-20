More than 120million Americans — a third of the country — live in areas with dangerous levels of air pollution, a new report suggests.

Between 2019 and 2021, cities on the West Coast — particularly California — ranked among the worst areas for ozone pollution and fine particulate matter air pollutants.

Particle pollution refers to tiny pollutants from sources like factories, power plants, vehicles and wildfires, while ozone smog comes from vehicles, factories or other industrial sources.

The American Lung Association’s ‘State of the Air’ report also found that roughly 103 million people lived in the 124 counties that earned an F grade for ozone smog.

