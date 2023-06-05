In a recent appearance with The Liberty Daily, 2024 presidential contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unpacked the truth about CNN correspondent Anderson Cooper and where the bulk of his paycheck comes from — Pfizer.

It turns out that more than 80 percent of Cooper’s $12 million annual salary, or about $10 million, comes directly from Pfizer. This would explain why Cooper has never once told the truth about Pfizer’s mRNA Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccines,” choosing instead to push them on his viewers.

“Anderson Cooper has a $12 million a year annual salary,” Kennedy revealed during the segment. “Well, $10 million of that is coming from Pfizer.”

“So, his boss is not CNN. His boss is Pfizer. And they’re unashamed about it. They’re unabashed about it. They say on his program ‘brought to you by Pfizer.’ Of course, he’s not going to tell you the truth about Pfizer’s product. He’s going to try to sell it to you. He’s going to try to scare the hell out of you saying ‘if you don’t take this, you’re going to die.'”

