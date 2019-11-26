THE SUN:

DOCTORS were left stunned when they examined a scan showing their patient’s brain and chest was riddled with more than 700 worms.

Zhu Zhongfa, 43, is believed to have ingested eggs of the parasite Taenia solium — better known as the “pork tapeworm” — which then hatched on mass.

The construction worker, was treated in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province in East China, is likely to have contracted the nightmarish infestation after eating half-cooked pork.

Initially he went to the doctor after suffering from regular seizures, foaming at the mouth and also fainting seemingly at random over the past few weeks.

In a bid to find out what was causing these symptoms, Dr Huang Jianrong, from the Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine, ordered brain MRIs.

They revealed Mr Zhu’s brain and chest were riddled with cysts of the pork tapeworm.

