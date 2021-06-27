Washington Free Beacon

Vice President Kamala Harris finally visited the southern border, three months after being put in charge of solving the immigration crisis. In that time, more than half-a-million illegal immigrants were apprehended at the southern border. Upon arriving in El Paso on Friday, the vice president continued to attack journalists for asking questions about why she waited so long to make the trip. “It’s not my first trip, I’ve been to the border many times,” Harris snapped, apparently referring to previous visits she made as a senator. Since President Joe Biden made Harris his “border czar” on March 24, illegal immigrants have crossed the southern border at a record rate of nearly 180,000 per month, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. CBP agents apprehended 178,854 illegal immigrants at the southern border in April, which at the time was the highest monthly figure since April 2000. At least it was until the following month, when CBP agents apprehended 180,034 illegal immigrants attempting to enter the country. When the CBP data for June is reported next month, the total number of illegal crossings since late March is likely to surpass 500,000, which would mark a tremendous increase compared with last year. During that same three-month period (April-June) in 2020, CBP apprehended just 73,392 illegal immigrants. The 2020 numbers were likely deflated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but CBP reported just 146,210 illegal border crossings for that same three-month period in 2018, significantly below this year’s figure. Harris has come under fire for not taking the border crisis seriously. She has on several occasions laughed like a maniac in response to questions about her refusal to visit the border until now. During an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt earlier this month, Harris falsely claimed “we’ve been to the border” and attacked the journalist for asking about it. “This whole thing about the border. We’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border,” Harris said, contrary to the facts. When Holt pointed out that she had not, in fact, been to the border, Harris lashed out in a manner unbecoming of an elected official. “I—and I haven’t been to Europe. And I mean, I don’t—I don’t understand the point that you’re making,” Harris said.

Read more at the Washington Free Beacon