Bloomberg:

The biggest vaccination campaign in history is underway. More than 5.11 billion doses have been administered across 183 countries, according to data collected by Bloomberg. The latest rate was roughly 38.4 million doses a day.

In the U.S., 366 million doses have been given so far. In the last week, an average of 877,756 doses per day were administered.

Enough doses have now been administered to fully vaccinate 33.3% of the global population—but the distribution has been lopsided. Countries and regions with the highest incomes are getting vaccinated more than 20 times faster than those with the lowest.

When will life return to normal?

While the best vaccines are highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death, it takes a coordinated campaign to stop a pandemic. Infectious-disease experts say that vaccinating 70% to 85% of the U.S. population would enable a return to normalcy.

On a global scale, that’s a daunting level of vaccination. At the current pace of 38.4 million a day, the goal of high levels of global immunity remains a long way off. Manufacturing capacity, however, is steadily increasing, and new vaccines by additional manufacturers are coming to market.

The Path to Immunity Around the World

Globally, the latest vaccination rate is 38,355,645 doses per day, on average. At this pace, it will take another 6 months to cover 75% of the population.

More at Bloomberg