DAILYMAIL.COM

Columbus Day drew crowds on Monday with U.S. city parades including in New York City marking the explorer’s voyage and Italian-American culture

However, the focus increasingly turned to the heritage and plight of indigenous people subjugated by European settlers

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio, of Italian decent, faced a negative reception from New Yorkers at the parade’s location on Fifth Avenue

The White House issued an executive order to help strengthen tribal universities and boost economic and educational opportunities for indigenous people

The annual Columbus Day Parade returned to New York City today for the first time in two years after being canceled last year because of COVID-19

The annual Columbus Day Parade returned to New York City on Monday after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Marching bands and floats traveled up Fifth Avenue as spectators waved green, white and red Italian flags as a crowd of 35,000 turned out to celebrate. Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio, both Democrats, attended New York City’s parade but received very different receptions. De Blasio, who will leave office at the end of this year due to term limits, was booed and curses at as he walked down Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue in the parade. The mayor, who has feuded with the parade organizers previously, was not invited to the virtual event in 2020. And he sparked further outrage with the Italian American groups supporting the day when he announced that city schools were dropping Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Read more at DAILYMAIL.COM