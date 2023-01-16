NY Post

A total of 331 cops were shot across the country in 2022, a 6% increase from 2020, according to a new accounting from the National Fraternal Order of Police. Of officers who were shot in the line of duty, 62 were killed, up 32% from 2020, the police group said. “This past year has been one of the most dangerous years for law enforcement in recent history due to the increase of violence directed towards law enforcement officers as well as the nationwide crime crisis, which has seen criminals emboldened by the failed policies of pandering prosecutors and cynical politicians,” said Patrick Yoes, the president of the police group. Last year’s grim tally was slightly down from 2021 when a record 346 officers were shot and 63 killed. In New York City, 10 officers were shot in 2022, up from eight the year before, according to NYPD stats. Two officers, Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were killed in January 2022 when they were ambushed during a domestic violence call in Harlem.

