More than 20,000 Canadians are ordered to leave their homes NOW as ‘out of control’ wildfires advance

More than 20,000 Canadians have been ordered to flee their homes amid ‘out of control’ wildfires that now threaten to cut off access to the only highway out of the affected city. Thousands evacuated Yellowknife, the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories, on Thursday as wildfires burned across the region, forcing convoys of vehicles to snake south to safety on the only open highway.

Evacuation flights also took off from the local airport in the latest chapter in a terrible summer for wildfires in Canada – the worst fire season on record. Residents of the regional capital have been given until noon Friday to leave. Emergency responders were constructing firebreaks, installing sprinkler lines and water cannons, and laying fire retardant in an effort to prevent the blaze from reaching the city – which remained a real possibility in coming days, officials said. Strong northern winds could push the flames toward the only highway leading away from the fire, officials warned, which was choked with long caravans of cars.

