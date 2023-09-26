More than 1,000 kids reported missing in Ohio this year in ‘extraordinary surge’

Children are disappearing from northern Ohio at record numbers, with more than 1,000 minors reported missing so far this year.More than 45 children have gone missing in the Cleveland-Akron area this month alone, and in August, there were more than 35 missing minors, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s missing children website.The disappearances are now creating a disturbing trend in northern Ohio, which began in May, when nearly 30 children went missing in just the first two weeks.

Officials at the time called it an “extraordinary surge” in disappearances.Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost repeated on Monday that the number of missing children is alarming — though he claimed the figure may be inflated due to inconsistencies in updating reports, which the Cleveland police have admitted to in the past.“Yes, of course we are worried about that,” he told News 5 Cleveland.

