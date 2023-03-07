Over 100 unaccompanied migrant children were discovered inside an abandoned trailer in Mexico Sunday — one of the largest recent discoveries of minors migrating through the country.

Most of the 103 unchaperoned minors had been traveling through Mexico from Guatemala, the government said Monday.

In addition to the children were 212 adults from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Ecuador, the National Migration Institute (INM) said in a statement.

Authorities also found 28 migrants traveling as families inside the truck.

The families came from Guatemala and El Salvador and brought the total number of migrants to 343.

The trailer was found abandoned without a driver along the side of the Cosamaloapan-La Tinaja highway, according to the INM.

