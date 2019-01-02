NEW YORK POST:

New Jersey residents are on the outs with their state.

More people moved out of the Garden State in 2018 than any other state, according to a new study by United Van Lines – though New York wasn’t far behind.

New Jersey, which topped the list of the “most moved from” states, was followed by Illinois, Connecticut and the Empire State, the moving company’s study found.

The St. Louis-based company on Wednesday released its 42nd annual National Movers Study, which tracks customers’ state-to-state migration patterns.

“The Northeast region continues to see more residents leaving than moving in, with 57 percent of all moves within the Northeast US being outbound moves,” the company said.

The study found that 66.8 percent of New Jersey moves were “outbound.” The percentages were 65.9 in Illinois, 62 in Connecticut, 61.5 in New York and 58.7 in Kansas, according to the study.

Ohio, Massachusetts, Iowa, Montana and Michigan rounded out the list of the “most moved from” states.

Vermont – whose population is the second-smallest in the nation — was the only Northeast state that made the “most moved to” list, topping the list with 72.6 percent of its movers making inbound migrations.