Two crooks casually walked out of a TJ Maxx in Los Angeles with armfuls of merchandise on Monday — apparently walking by several store workers on the way to the exit.

One man filmed the brazen act at the Granada Hills store, according to Fox 11.

“That looks great,” the man can be heard saying in a video posted to Instagram. “What’s up, guys? I wanna see how far you guys get,” he adds, as he follows them outside.

The LAPD told Fox 11 that the pair “refused to pay.”

The department is still investigating and no arrests have been made as of Tuesday, CBSLA reported.

“They didn’t even run out, they walked out,” Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Jerretta Sandoz said in an interview with CBSLA.

“And so, that’s sending a message that we, the criminals, are winning.”

