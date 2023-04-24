Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more migrants so far this fiscal year than the previous four years combined. During the first seven months of the fiscal year, agents apprehended more than 3,000 migrants.

Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia tweeted a shocking report revealing his agents apprehended more migrants so far this fiscal year than the previous four years combined. Since October 1, 2022, Swanton Sector agents apprehended at least 3,060 migrants who illegally crossed the border from Canada into Vermont, New Hampshire, or parts of New York.

Between October 1 2018 and October 1, 2021 Swanton Sector agents apprehended 3,060 migrants according to official Border Patrol reports. The agents apprehended 2,670 migrants during the first six months of this fiscal year plus at least 390 more so far this month, according to Chief Garcia’s tweet.

