A growing number of Americans are embracing a marriage trend called “living apart together” (LAT) where spouses live in separate households but stay in a relationship with each other.

Couples choose this arrangement for a variety of reasons, but the New York Times claimed the trend was primarily driven by women seeking independence and personal space to have time for their own interests and self-fulfillment.

“The pandemic may have played a role in the increase, because gender disparities in marriage became more pronounced, especially for mothers,” the paper argued.

Nearly four million married Americans live alone, according to data from the Census Bureau. That number does not include couples does include married individuals who are forced to live apart due to being in the military. However, Americans seeking this arrangement have skyrocketed by more than 25% between 2000 and 2019, according to the same data.

“I am a mother. I am a wife. I am a farmer. I don’t know where I fit,” Connie Ordway, who’s been married to her husband Jeff for 18 years recalled before she got her own place.

The paper said Ordway hailed the arrangement as helping her “remember who I am by myself, remember what I like doing by myself. And that was a lovely gift.”

Other media outlets suggested LAT could be a healthy way for some married couples to live.

READ MORE