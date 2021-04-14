Fox News:

The second-term "Squad" congresswoman described the shooting as part of a "systemic problem"

In Twitter posts Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opposed the argument that Daunte Wright’s shooting death in Minnesota was an “accident,” as police have claimed.

Instead, the New York Democrat claimed the death resulted from “an indefensible system that grants impunity for state violence.”

On Sunday, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police Officer Kim Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of a stun gun before she fired at Wright, killing him, police Chief Tim Gannon claimed Monday, citing the sound of an officer’s voice shouting “Taser! Taser! Taser!” on a police video of the incident.

Both Gannon and Potter submitted their resignations Tuesday, police have said.

“Daunte Wright’s killing was not a random, disconnected ‘accident,’” Ocasio-Cortez wrote, “it was the repeated outcome of an indefensible system that grants impunity for state violence, rewards it w/ endlessly growing budgets at the cost of community investment, & targets those who question that order.”

Cameras, chokehold bans, "retraining" funds, and similar reform measures do not ultimately solve what is a systemic problem.



That system will find a way – killings happen on camera, people are killed in other ways, retraining grows $ while often substituting for deeper measures. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 13, 2021

That system will find a way,” she continued, “killings happen on camera, people are killed in other ways, retraining grows $ while often substituting for deeper measures.”

