Within 60 days of a positive test!

Dr. Phil Kerpen reports overnight that the state of Arizona is reporting COVID deaths for anyone who was found positive with COVID in a test within 60 days of that death:

They also claim "this is standard practice in public health." Is it??? Are other states doing this? — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 22, 2020

Yesterday we reported (again) that per the CDC the highest risk people dying from COVID-19 are the elderly without exception, with the youngest not dying from the virus without material exception period:

