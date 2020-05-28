Marin County Health & Human Services:

Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer

A Marin native, Dr. Matt Willis has been the County's Public Health Officer since 2013 and lives in San Anselmo with his wife and three children. Dr Willis calls on experience as a physician, an epidemiologist, and a member of this community to guide public health strategy for Marin. A champion for innovative and highly collaborative approaches, he co-founded the RxSafe Marin coalition to address the opioid epidemic locally. He has served in the US Public Health Service as Director of Primary Care on the Navajo Reservation and at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, where he conducted research and outbreak investigations in the U.S. and abroad. He holds a Medical Degree from Temple, and completed a Master's in Public Health and Internal Medicine residency at Harvard.

