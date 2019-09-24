THE HILL:

A slow but steady trickle of House Democrats are lining up this week to support the impeachment of President Trump if the White House refuses to cooperate in the investigation of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Connecticut Reps. John Larson (D) and Rosa DeLauro (D) announced Monday evening that they’ll back the impeachment effort if the administration stonewalls the Democrats’ probe into reports that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to examine corruption accusations against former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic frontrunner in the primary race to challenge Trump in 2020.

“As with many of my colleagues, I have been reluctant to call for an impeachment inquiry because it would further divide the country, be perceived as overturning the 2016 election, and go to the United States Senate where Republicans would acquit President Trump regardless of the evidence,” DeLauro said in a statement.

“But these actions regarding the 2020 election are a turning point.”