New York Post:

President Donald Trump was cheered by fans as he entered the arena at Madison Square Garden in New York City for UFC 244 — but there were also boos.

President Trump can catch a break at arena sporting events.

Some two dozen angry protesters armed with bright orange anti-Trump signs were stationed outside Madison Square Garden on Saturday night as President Trump arrived at the arena for UFC 244 — but there were twice as many fans happy to see the commander in chief.

Trump, who traveled with Reps. Kevin McCarthy, the House Minority Leader, and Mark Meadows, (R-NC), touched down at John F. Kennedy Airport at 8:05 p.m.

The entourage arrived at the Garden an hour later, after a quick hop on Marine One to the downtown heliport near Wall Street, followed by a motorcade trip up the FDR and over to Midtown.