MARKET WATCH:

Fewer Americans think it’s unacceptable to cheat on taxes.

The overwhelming majority of taxpayers still say there’s no excuse to misstate even a penny on their returns — but there’s been some slippage in that moralistic (and legal) stance, according to new information from the Internal Revenue Service.

In newly-released data for fiscal year 2018, 85% of people said no amount of cheating was permissible, down from 88% from the previous year. Likewise, 10% said a little bit of fudging was OK, up from 9% the previous year, the data released Monday found.

The percentage of people who believe cheating is OK (or not) have hovered around a four-point range since 2009, according to the IRS.

Even with the slightly slackening views, taxpayers held steady on a question about the responsibility to pay taxes. Both years, 95% of poll participants told the IRS they completely or mostly agreed with the statement that it’s “every American’s civic duty to pay taxes.”

The poll of over 2,000 people was published in the IRS’s 2018 Data Book, an annual report on taxpayer attitudes and tax collection statistics.