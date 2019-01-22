MARKET WATCH:

Americans are not feeling very confident about the economy these days.

Almost half (48%) of Americans say economic conditions are worsening, up from 45% in December and 36% in November, according to a recent poll by Gallup, a Washington, D.C.-based research and consulting firm.

Their concerns aren’t completely unfounded. In the last two months, Americans have seen sensational volatility in the stock market, a trade war with China, and a government report highlighting an uptick in unemployment — although it remains at a record low. A nearly month-long government shutdown that has more than 800,000 federal employees out of work and countless others losing income as a result may also have contributed to the increase in pessimism.

Gallup conducted the poll from Jan. 2 through 10 (the shutdown started Dec. 22) and questioned a random sample of 1,017 adults, age 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states.

Americans’ views on the economy also differ by political party. A majority of Republicans (83%) said the economy was getting better compared to 18% of Democrats. The party gap was wider than it has been in the last two months, with a 65-percentage point difference between the two parties on this issue.