FOX NEWS:

A “morality test” distributed to students at an Ohio high school — featuring questions on topics like incest and puppy-killing — has outraged parents and resulted in the teacher’s suspension.

Sarah Gillam, a 35-year-old Language Arts instructor at Hilliard Bradley High School, was placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of an internal investigation, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

“Last night, we were made aware of a classroom activity that should never have taken place,” school district officials said in a statement obtained by the paper. “We absolutely share the outrage of our parents and community.”

The 36-question online test was taken from the website IDRlabs.com, run by MBTI Trust Inc., run by Myers & Briggs, a familiar name in research. It asked students to make moral judgments on a series of situations, responding with one of seven choices — ranging from “Not OK” in red on the left to “OK” in green on the right, the paper reported.