Moody’s cuts credit ratings of ten US banks and warns six more could face a similar fate – but firm insists ‘US banking system is NOT broken’

Wall Street’s main stock indexes dropped Tuesday after Moody’s slashed the credit ratings of several regional US banks and warned it may also downgrade some of the nation’s biggest lenders.The move came months after a banking crisis sent shockwaves through the financial sector this spring, when the nation witnessed the three biggest US lender failures since the 2008 financial crisis.

The banking sector has since appeared to stabilize, but Moody’s new ratings moves rattled investors and sent shares of the ‘Big Four’ US banks – JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo – down between 0.56 percent and 1.9 percent on the day.In a note explaining the ratings action, Moody’s analysts cited higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve’s inflation battle, as well as a looming ‘mild recession’ and ‘growing profitability pressures’ on banks.In total, the ratings agency downgraded the credit ratings of 10 smaller banks, placed six more on review for downgrade, and affirmed the ratings of 11 more banks but placed them on outlook negative.

