GATEWAY PUNDIT

We thought this was a spoof. It’s not. A Montana county is mandating citizens to wear a pink wrist band to go shopping at grocery stores. The band represents the person has quarantined for 14 days. The Montana Daily Gazette reported: In what might be one of the most over-the-top and draconian responses to coronavirus yet seen in Montana, Valley County is mandating that people wear government-issued pink arm bands in under to purchase products inside of stores. The measure, enforced by the Valley County Health Department, insists that store-owners keep customers out unless they have the pink arm-bands, which denote the customer has been in the area more than 14 days and submitted to quarantine protocol. According to the flier produced by the Valley County Health Department, out-of-towners who lack the government-issued armbands will be prohibited from stores and residents are notified to call law enforcement if they do not comply. The health department even issued a script to warn customers to flee, saying, “You are violating our Governor’s and Valley County’s Health Officer’s orders. I am happy to shop for you with curbside delivery. I will get the items for you and bring them to your car. If you don’t cooperate, you will force me to call law enforcement.” UPDATE– The Valley County Health officials responded and apologized saying the flyer was a “breakdown in their internal process.”

READ MORE AT THE GATEWAY PUNDIT