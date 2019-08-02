NEW YORK POST:

Two savages kidnapped a 3-year-old girl from a train station in India, gang-raped her, and when she screamed, cut off her head, according to horrifying reports.

The toddler, whose abduction was captured on surveillance footage, was sleeping next to her mother July 25 at Tatanager train station in the state of Jharkahnd when one of the monsters scooped her up, the Times of India reported.

Her mother later found the girl missing and reported her disappearance to police, who reviewed video of the incident.