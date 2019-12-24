NEW YORK POST:

A brokenhearted Mississippi man searching for his lost dog received a cruel anonymous note in his mailbox saying the pooch had been shot dead.

Chad Stricker said he received a plastic bag earlier this month with his dog’s collar and a typed letter from a callous neighbor who said they killed Stricker’s beloved wolfdog because she was digging through their trash.

“I’m sorry to inform you that your dog was shot and killed Saturday night while digging through my garbage,” the anonymous note read.

“It did not suffer and I did not take pleasure in killing It. There is a county leash law which you should abide by so that I do not have to kill any more of your pets.”

Stricker said he had spent days looking for the 10-month-old dog-wolf hybrid named Nymeria after she got out of his 10-acre property after a usual night roaming the yard with her older brother, Ghost.