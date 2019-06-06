NEW YORK POST:

A depraved Iowa man was sentenced to 120 years behind bars for repeatedly sexually abusing his daughter — from infancy to 6 years old — and even raping her live on the Internet, according to authorities and new reports.

Steven Douglas Crook, Jr., 29, of Bloomfield, pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of a child — and received the maximum penalty Monday in connection to the disturbing crimes, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa said in a Tuesday statement.

Crook sexually abused the girl — sometimes violently — from the time she was an infant until law enforcement rescued her from the home in March 2018, when she was 6, according to the statement.

He took photos and videos of the abuse, and sometimes live streamed it using the popular app Live.me, prosecutors said. He even allegedly encouraged his followers to watch him rape the helpless girl online.