Total nightmare. A Delaware man was busted for allegedly tying up at least three ponies and sexually assaulting or injuring them at a horse-riding center, according to reports Friday. Michael Riego, 31, was spotted sneaking into the stables at the New Castle County Carousel Park and Equestrian Center in Wilmington and tying up a small horse’s hind legs Thursday, police told CBS News. The accused pony perv was also caught on camera having his way with at least two other equine victims, beginning last year, the officers said. Footage from the first incident shows the alleged serial predator walking into the barn after midnight in September 2019 and tying up a 20-year-old mare above her hooves before molesting her, according to the report.

