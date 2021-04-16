The Michael Savage Show – Friday April 16, 2021

Today, I’m going to talk about what I think is a very dangerous and sensitive and frightening topic, which is that there’s a Cvil War in this country. And it’s not the “coming” civil war any more, because we’re in it. It’s being run by the left. For over a year they’ve been burning and looting, BLM and Antifa amongst the most obvious.

Years ago I wrote a book, “Stop the Coming Civil War”. That was in 2013, and I said that the nation was in real trouble. The seeds of a second conflagration had been sewn. I predicted that it would be not between the States, but between true patriots who believe in our nation’s founding principles versus those who are working every day to undermine those principles and change the very nature of our country.

Biden and Harris and the shadowy people behind them are doing what I saw Obama doing in 2013. They are transforming America in front of our eyes.

The split between right and left is now irreparable. I’ve been raising my voice for over 20 years, and I’m telling you that the situation has become urgent. It’s in the red zone. So I’m raising my voice again. We need to galvanize every Liberty loving American. A line must be drawn.

Consider the current foreign policy. Why have so many of our top military commanders been pushed aside by Biden after years of brave service? What about his reaching out to Iran which is racing to develop nuclear weapons? Now we have Russia marshaling troops on the border of Ukraine because of the anti-Russia rhetoric of Biden and his team of maniacs. They are pitting the Israelis against the Arabs again in the middle East, after Trump had restored peace!

Consider the negligent immigration law enforcement. They are allowing illegal aliens to come over the Southern border — many with COVID — not only with little fear of penalty, but actually being welcomed in by the gangsters in so many different so-called religious groups like Catholic charities.

Consider the wars raging right here at home. The war against the middle class, the suburbs, and white men. The war against sane medicine with the COVID lockdowns. Biden’s war on gun rights. Biden’s war on our children’s schools, not letting them return to class. Dr. Fauci’s muddled war on science.

As this podcast goes to press an article appeared that was so deceptive, about Pelosi and packing the courts, that I must read it to you. And of all places it’s in Murdoch’s New York post that says Pelosi rejects the court-packing bill, and refuses to bring it to a vote. I said to myself, “Wow, that’s great. She’s a centrist. Fellow Democrats caught packing. Pelosi would not bring it to vote” I thought, “Wow. So what does she know that we don’t know? That’s great!”

But it was a lie. That’s not what she’s going to do. Here is what Pelosi actually said: “I don’t know that that’s a good idea or a bad idea. I think it’s an idea that should be considered. And I think the president is taking the right approach to have a commission to study such a thing.” Then she said that the growth of the country and the size of our country, the growth of our challenges in terms of the economy, et cetera, might necessitate such a change.

But remember! The composition of the Supreme Court has not been changed since 1869. Are you getting it? My friends if they pack the court they will alter America for the worse. You’d better hang on because the roller coaster is about to get more dangerous.