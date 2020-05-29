The Mirror.uk:

A group of monkeys ran away with coronavirus test samples after attacking a lab technician, it is reported. The technician was carrying test samples of three suspected Covid-19 patients when the bizarre incident is believed to have happened in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, India.

But the monkeys reportedly snatched the specimens and fled from the Meerut Medical College on Friday.

The samples had not yet been tested, Times Now reports. Locals filmed what they say is one of the monkeys sat in a tree chewing one of the sample collection kits.

Fears are mounting about the virus spreading amid reports the monkeys are carrying the samples around nearby residential areas.

