Gay and bisexual men at risk of catching monkeypox were told Wednesday to reduce their number of sexual partners “for the moment” by World Health Organization (W.H.O.) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

He cautioned some 98 percent of the cases detected since the outbreaks began have been among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, and they need to take account of their actions and take steps to protect themselves, AP reports.

“That means making safe choices for yourself and others, for men who have sex with men,” Tedros said. “This includes, for the moment, reducing your number of sexual partners.”

Infectious individuals should isolate and avoid gatherings involving close, physical contact, while people should get contact details for any new sexual partners in case they need to follow up later, the W.H.O. chief said, repeating an earlier message calling for caution.

The latest warning is a repeat of one issued last month by British health authorities, as Breitbart London reported.

To date, more than 19,000 cases have been reported in more than 75 countries; deaths have only been reported in Africa, according to the U.N.-subsidiary.

