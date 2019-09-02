THE SUN

SICKENING photos show British tourists posing with the bloodied corpses of monkeys after shooting them “for fun” on hunting trips. British trophy-hunters legally killed 500 baboons and monkeys over a 30-year period which only ended two years ago, a report has revealed. Hundreds of primate ‘trophy kills’ were hauled back to the UK in recent years – with baboons and vervet monkeys the most popular targets. They are legal to hunt under international law, and hunt organisers charge just less than £17 to bag one – or sometimes even throw them in for free. “It’s often free, or trophy fees can be as little as $20 (£16.45), so in essence people can just shoot primates,” says Iris Ho, senior specialist for wildlife programs at Humane Society International. “It is abhorrent, and it’s really shocking to a lot of animal advocates.” Shameless Brits shared photos from their monkey hunting trips with Umlilo Safaris in South Africa.

