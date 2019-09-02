MONKEY MASSACRE Bloodthirsty British tourists and even KIDS shoot monkeys for ‘fun’ and pose with their corpses on budget hunting trips

SICKENING photos show British tourists posing with the bloodied corpses of monkeys after shooting them “for fun” on hunting trips. British trophy-hunters legally killed 500 baboons and monkeys over a 30-year period which only ended two years ago, a report has revealed. Hundreds of primate ‘trophy kills’ were hauled back to the UK in recent years – with baboons and vervet monkeys the most popular targets. They are legal to hunt under international law, and hunt organisers charge just less than £17 to bag one – or sometimes even throw them in for free. “It’s often free, or trophy fees can be as little as $20 (£16.45), so in essence people can just shoot primates,” says Iris Ho, senior specialist for wildlife programs at Humane Society International. “It is abhorrent, and it’s really shocking to a lot of animal advocates.” Shameless Brits shared photos from their monkey hunting trips with Umlilo Safaris in South Africa.

