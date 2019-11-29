THE DAILY STAR:

In a disturbing medical first, a monkey in Japan has infected a human with the potentially fatal herpes B virus.

Medical authorities in Kagoshima, Japan, report a worker at an animal experimentation lab had been infected with the herpes B virus through contact with a monkey.

The diagnosis was made after the unnamed animal experimenter presented themselves at a hospital complaining of fever and a headache.

It’s the first time this has happened in the country.

Herpes B is common in monkeys, with over half of rhesus Macaques, for example, thought to be carriers of the virus.