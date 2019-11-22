NEW YORK POST:

One woman accuses another of “bullying” in a knock-down, drag-out brawl between two ferocious moms in the UK, who had to be pried apart by other nearby parents.

Footage of the warring women outside the Carr Infant School in York has gone viral after being shared anonymously on social media, The Sun reported.

The video shows one woman with a toddler on her hip telling another to “grow up” and “shut up,” and calling her a “silly b—h.”

Her rival berates her for holding a child while cursing, to which she replies, “I don’t care. You’ve got kids around ya,” followed by, “Shut your f–king mouth.”

Then she hands her toddler to someone off-camera and steps up to the other mother, saying, “I ain’t got a kid in my hand now.”

Meanwhile, her opponent continues to complain about the presence of children.