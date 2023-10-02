Moment YouTube prankster Tanner Cook’s stunt goes badly wrong when shopper he is targeting pulls out a gun and shoots him in the chest

YouTube “prankster” gets shot at a mall for harassing a delivery driver.



Do you think the delivery driver is guilty? pic.twitter.com/Iiy1ATOKDz — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) September 30, 2023

This is the shocking moment a 21-year-old YouTuber prankster’s stunt went badly wrong when a delivery driver he was targeting pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest.

Video shows Tanner Cook, 21, who runs the Classified Goons YouTube channel, harassing Alan Colie as he picked up a food order at the Dulles Town Center mall in Sterling, Virginia, on April 2.

Cook can be seen following Colie around the mall while thrusting his phone in his face as it plays the bizarre phrase, ‘Hey dips**t, quit thinking about my twinkle’ multiple times using a Google Translate app.

Colie backs away from Cook and tells him to stop three times before trying to knock the phone away from his face as the YouTuber continues to advance towards him.

It was at this point that Colie’s stunt went badly wrong when the delivery driver pulled out a gun and shot the YouTuber in the lower left chest.

READ MORE