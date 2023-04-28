THIS is the bizarre moment a woman smashed up a robot “receptionist” with a plank of wood.

The crazed woman from China completely lost her cool with the machine before bashing it to pieces.

The robotic “receptionist” was used to check in patients in the lobby of the Affiliated Hospital of Xuzhou Medical University in the city of Xuzhou.

But in footage taken at the hospital, the woman can be seen with a large stick in hand before shouting abuse at the machine.

The wild clip then shows the woman repeatedly hitting the robot with the thick piece of wood, with pieces of the machine scattered all over the floor.

Members of staff can be seen moving away from the reception desk to take cover as the woman, wearing a yellow coat, lets loose on the machine.

But despite its bashing, the robot manages to spring back to life and swivel its head and raise its arms.

