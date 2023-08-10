Moment Utah man Craig Deleeuw Robertson’s home is surrounded by FBI agents who hurled a smoke bomb before shooting him dead after he posted ‘credible’ Joe Biden death threats

New footage shows the dramatic moment that FBI agents confronted a Utah man who threatened to kill Joe Biden on his visit to the state, throwing what appeared to be a smoke bomb before he was shot dead. Craig Deleeuw Robertson, 75, was killed by the FBI on his doorstep in Provo – an hour from Salt Lake City. Video shared on social media showed neighbors peering out from behind curtains and fearfully watching the dawn raid.

The FBI attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at Robertson’s house at 6:15am, but were met with resistance. Sources told AP that Robertson, who had a large arsenal in his home, was armed when they arrived. Agents in protective clothing can be seen advancing on his door, and heard yelling at him.

