Moment unruly crowd sets off fireworks, attacks cops during Connecticut street takeover

Shocking videos show the moment an unruly group of young adults shot fireworks at a police cruiser and started attacking cops as dangerous street takeovers plagued at least four Connecticut cities over the weekend.Footage released from one of the takeovers in Milford on Saturday showed dozens of attendees lobbing fireworks at cops and bystanders as the sparks flared out in all directions.It also showed an officer trying to disperse a crowd, when one young man pushed a shopping cart at him and threw M-80s in the street.At one point, some people even started to jump on the hood of a police vehicle.Police said one officer on the scene was even hit, punched, and injured by an unidentified object thrown at his head.

