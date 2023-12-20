Moment St. Louis cop crashes his speeding patrol car into Bar:PM – and then officers ARREST one of the owners who was upset over the damage

A St. Louis police officer smashed his patrol car into a popular gay bar Monday morning, leading to the arrest of one of the establishment’s owners following an altercation with cops.

Chad Morris, 37, was arrested and charged with assault following an altercation outside Bar:PM, which he co-owns with his husband, James Pence.

The couple’s attorney, Javad Khazaeli, posted surveillance video of the crash to social media on Tuesday.

‘You all heard about the cop car that slammed into Bar PM Sunday night. And they arrested the owner for having the audacity to question him. Well here’s the video,’ Khazaeli wrote in a tweet.

An accompanying clip showed a patrol car speeding down a dimly illuminated road, nearly clipping a parked vehicle before sharply swerving left and crashing into the bar.

