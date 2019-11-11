EVENING STANDARD UK:

A WW2 Dakota plane dropped 750,000 poppies over the White Cliffs of Dover as the UK paid tribute to its war dead on Remembrance Sunday.

RAF servicemen who served during the Second World War were among those on board the battle-scarred aircraft during stunning spectacle above the English coastline.

Below, hundreds of people packed the Battle of Britain memorial, at the edge of the same cliffs that formed a welcome sight for hundreds of thousands of soldiers returning from Dunkirk in 1940.

The Dakota, a veteran of D-Day, was flanked by two Spitfires as it flew low over the Kent coastline.

It came a millions of people across the country paid tribute to Britain’s war dead, with Prince Charles laying a wreath on behalf of the Queen at the Cenotaph in London.