Moment raging bull tramples and gores teenager and throws him around a street as the youngster tries to get away during Spanish bull run

This is the horrifying moment a raging bull gores a Spanish teen as he tries to flee from the animal during a bull run, tossing him into the air like a rag doll. Gruesome footage from the event in Castalla, Alicante Province, shows the 19-year-old being flung around as the animal uses its horns to throw him helplessly into the air. Fleeing with other young men through the narrow streets of Castalla, the boy initially slips on the road. As he tries to get up, the bull catches him and instantly uses its horns to knock him up against a wall. The bull repeatedly crushes the teen – who was not named in local media – against the terraced street walls before picking him up with its horns again and bouncing him up in the air several times.

