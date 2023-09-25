Moment Pope Francis, 86, slaps his hand down and glares at an empty chair beside him after being made to wait for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron

Pope Francis briefly allowed his frustrations to get the better of him over the weekend when he appeared to express his annoyance over being kept waiting by French president Emmanuel Macron.

Footage aired on Italian television showed the pontiff, 86, sitting by himself in a chair in Marseille’s Palais du Pharo ahead of a meeting between the pair on Saturday.

But Francis appears to become increasingly agitated, looking pointedly at Macron’s empty chair beside him in the antechamber and slapping his hand on the armrest.

The camera zooms in on the pope’s frowning face – with the French, EU and Vatican flags behind him – as he looks increasingly annoyed over being kept waiting. As his wait drags on, the pope fiddles with the papal pectoral cross, his face like thunder.

Eventually, after well over a minute-and-a-half, the pope rises from his seat and greets Macron who briskly enters the room. Any sign of annoyance from Francis is gone as he smiles and shakes the French president’s hand.

READ MORE