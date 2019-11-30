NY POST

Dramatic video shows the moment London cops fired two bullets into the paroled terrorist who had just fatally stabbed two people in a knife attack at London Bridge on Friday afternoon. The attacker — now identified by London police as paroled terror criminal Usman Khan, 28, arrested in 2010 as part of a nine-man plot to bomb Big Ben, the London Stock Exchange and Westminster Abbey — died on the spot, officials said. The video first shows Khan struggling with a good Samaritan on the bridge as armed police officers rush in and surround him. One of the cops then pulls the civilian off the terrorist, the video shows. Moments later, the zealot’s body convulses as two shots ring out.

