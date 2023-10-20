Moment NBC’s longtime Middle East and Israeli correspondent breaks down on air as he reveals that two of his wife’s family members are among Hamas’ hostages in Gaza

Longtime NBC correspondent Martin Fletcher just told @SRuhle that two members of his wife's family members are hostages in Gaza. @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/5sPhzA5Cnt — 11th Hour (@11thHour) October 20, 2023

One of MSNBC’s long-term Middle East and Israeli correspondent broke down on air while explaining that among the hundreds of hostages taken by Hamas are two members of his wife’s family.

Fletcher revealed that kidnapped Illinois residents, Judith Raanan and her daughter, Natalie, 17, were in the country celebrating a relative’s birthday when the barbaric assault began on October 7.

‘They were last seen, their hands tied, being dragged away by the Hamas terrorists. So it’s personal, it’s real, and nobody is really confident that it’s possible to get them back alive. Of course, everybody’s hoping,’ Fletcher told Stephanie Ruhle on Thursday.

Through tears, Fletcher said: ‘Hamas is using the hostages for psychological warfare.’ He described the conflict as a ‘very personal thing.’

‘Nobody is really confident that it’s possible to get them back alive,’ he somberly added.

