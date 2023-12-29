Moment masked woman knocks on front door of Santa Ana home while thieving accomplice breaks through window in the back before ransacking the place and taking off with $130,000 worth of goods

A pair of thieves were caught on surveillance camera brazenly breaking into a California home and ransacking the place of $130,000 worth of goods.

Security footage shows a masked woman loitering at the front door of the Santa Ana home and knocking on it.

The unsettling visit took place at 8.45 am on December 22 – shortly after the homeowners had left for work.

While the woman, who is believed to be of Eastern European or Middle-Eastern descent, bizarrely lingered outside the front door – her accomplice broke in to the house.

Her partner in crime, a male wearing dark clothes and a baseball hat, entered the house by breaking a bathroom window in the back of the home.

