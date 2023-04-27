Marines were pictured at the U.S. Embassy folding the national flag in Sudan’s war-torn capital before 100 elite troops evacuated diplomatic staff.

The images show the flag being lowered by the Marine Security Guard Detachment at a flag-folding ceremony.

The U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan, John T. Godfrey, oversaw the proceedings.

The United States and African nations were racing to secure an extension of a ceasefire in Sudan on Thursday, with 16,000 American citizens still trapped in the country and two U.S. deaths resulting from the conflict, which started 12 days ago.

On Saturday, the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum suspended its operations and ordered staff to leave the country.

